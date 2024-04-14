Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $150,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.34. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.