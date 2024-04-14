PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $106,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 394,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 218,075 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in PayPal by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 54,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

