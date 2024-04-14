DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Reduced by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,435 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DraftKings worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 27.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DraftKings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.7 %

DraftKings stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,673,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,374. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

