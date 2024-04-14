S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires Shares of 2,751 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,441,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,441,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.