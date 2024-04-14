S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 757,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,658. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

