Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.33 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

