Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089,080 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 103,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of ConocoPhillips worth $358,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 103,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 76,101 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. 4,955,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.