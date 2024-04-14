Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,071,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,852. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

