Safe Price Reaches $1.99 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.49 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00083631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012828 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.9909087 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

