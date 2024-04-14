Request Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Request has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $128.62 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00015971 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,442.85 or 1.00032122 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12445231 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,189,117.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.