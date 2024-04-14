S. R. Schill & Associates Buys Shares of 2,002 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $153.09. 169,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,137. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $108.86 and a 12-month high of $159.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

