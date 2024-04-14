S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,452 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 2,694,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.21. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

