Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,981 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Intuitive Surgical worth $495,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.46 on Friday, hitting $384.80. 1,476,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.