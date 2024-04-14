Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IYW traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.95. 896,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,054. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

