Root Financial Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. 35,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $447.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

