Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 128,297 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 6.4% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,451. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

