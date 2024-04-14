Root Financial Partners LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 14,173,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

