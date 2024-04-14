Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 494 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. 1,536,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

