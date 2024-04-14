S. R. Schill & Associates Buys Shares of 18,138 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 0.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,126,000 after buying an additional 377,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XHB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.24. 2,655,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,901. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

