Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Position Trimmed by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. 543,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,112. Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70.

Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.