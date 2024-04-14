Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.11. 6,196,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,461. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $332.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

