Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $73.75 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,054 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $73,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 7,433,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

