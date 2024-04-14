Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 647 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.83 on Friday, reaching $294.32. 3,819,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,955. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.45 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $285.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $4,491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.