ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ECTM remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.56.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s payout ratio is presently 150.02%.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

