Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 80,314 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,253,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $84,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 836,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 691,615 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

HDB stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. 6,109,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

