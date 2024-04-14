Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $76,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $267.28. 2,140,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.76 and a 200-day moving average of $281.47. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

