dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
Shares of DYFSF stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 28,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
About dynaCERT
