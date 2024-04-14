DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTSOF remained flat at $24.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. DTS has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

