Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 227,783 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $35,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,979,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,860,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.