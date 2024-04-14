Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $155.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a market cap of $365.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.