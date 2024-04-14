Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.9 days.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Dollarama stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. Dollarama has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $84.20.
About Dollarama
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.