Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. Dollarama has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $84.20.

Get Dollarama alerts:

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.