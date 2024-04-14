Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Tower Semiconductor accounts for about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 487.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 491,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,132,000 after buying an additional 74,264 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 289.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 103,777 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 5.2 %

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 702,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,452. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.