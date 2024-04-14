Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rises By 12.7%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 1,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

