Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rises By 12.7%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.
DS Smith Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 1,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.
About DS Smith
