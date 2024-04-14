Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Rises By 20.8%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 651,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 82,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.