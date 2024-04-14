Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 1.7 %

DSEEY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.61. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 8.21%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.