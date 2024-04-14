Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.