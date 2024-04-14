FlatQube (QUBE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,653.39

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $2,653.39 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlatQube has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.14378059 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,573.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

