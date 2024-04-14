PAID Network Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $52.89 million and $474,283.64 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.16949236 USD and is down -9.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $458,504.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

