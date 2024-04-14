Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.66 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,048,000 after buying an additional 104,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after purchasing an additional 307,516 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $22.56 on Friday, reaching $763.40. 1,453,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,436. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $808.88 and a 200 day moving average of $752.88.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.29.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

