Kooman & Associates Sells 526 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kooman & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.96. 17,284,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,142. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

