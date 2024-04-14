iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $94,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,234,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,658,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

