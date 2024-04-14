American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,506 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $122,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AWK traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.57. 1,072,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

