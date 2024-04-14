Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.74. 1,090,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,737. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

