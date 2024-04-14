Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 906,164 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906,164 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 1.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of PDD worth $222,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $7,769,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.50. 8,916,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,205. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

