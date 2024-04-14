Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $272,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 99,460 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $48.85. 3,949,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

