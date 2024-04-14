Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 2.9 %

BKNG opened at $3,531.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,597.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,356.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

