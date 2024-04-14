Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 116,917 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $395,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $557.16. 810,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

