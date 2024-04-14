Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,088 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $32,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.