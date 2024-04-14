Kades & Cheifetz LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,697. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

