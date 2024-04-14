Tezos Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $69.64 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000951 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000860 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 998,588,362 coins and its circulating supply is 977,975,967 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

